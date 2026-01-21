Compass Communications secures PR mandate for Muttley Crew

Compass Communications has secured the public relations mandate for Muttley Crew, a Bengaluru-based pet food brand.
Under the mandate, the agency will handle the brand’s communications strategy, focusing on increasing brand visibility and highlighting its range of pet treats.
Commenting on the partnership, Smriti Thomas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Muttley Crew, said, “At Muttley Crew, we believe every pet deserves the best. We are passionate about creating all-natural, preservative-free treats crafted with human-grade ingredients that are safe, healthy, and delicious. As we continue to grow and expand rapidly across the country, we are delighted to be working with Compass Communications. Their expertise will be invaluable in sharing our story, strengthening our brand identity and connecting with dog lovers across the country."
Rohan Srinivasan, Co-Founder, at Compass Communications, added, "We are delighted to collaborate with Muttley Crew, a company that truly embodies passion and innovation in the pet food industry. In a market where pets are increasingly considered integral family members, the demand for high-quality food is paramount. Smriti has an incredible story that’s built on quality and passion, and we look forward to leveraging our expertise to amplify her health-first vision for pets.”
The agency was co-founded by Rohan Srinivasan and Rafi Q Khan.