Compass Communications secures PR mandate for Tellado Villas

Compass Communications has secured the public relations mandate for Tellado Villas, a real estate developer based in Goa.
Under the mandate, the agency is expected to handle media relations, corporate reputation management and thought leadership for the brand. The developer has boutique residential projects in North Goa, including Siolim, Mandrem and Morjim, and is expanding to Tiracol in southern Maharashtra.
Commenting on the partnership, Rahul Agarwal, Founder & Managing Director of Tellado Villas, said, "At Tellado, we believe in building homes that evoke a sense of pride and belonging. Our homes are crafted for families who want more than a home - they want a legacy: a residence that becomes an heirloom - passed down, lived in, remembered. As we grow, we are pleased to partner with Compass Communications, who have the expertise in luxury real estate to take our story to our potential customers.”
Rafi Q Khan, Founder, Compass Communications, added, "Tellado is not just a real estate brand; it is a curator of luxury lifestyle. We are excited to leverage our expertise to strengthen Tellado’s brand narrative nationally."