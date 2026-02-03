Compass Communications bags PR mandate for Virohan

Compass Communications has secured a public relations mandate for Virohan, a healthcare education brand.
The partnership will focus on managing communications for the brand as it expands its work with universities and healthcare employers to address demand for trained healthcare professionals.
Speaking on the partnership, Sumedha Gupta, Head of Brand at Virohan, said, “At Virohan, we’re building a healthcare education ecosystem that is industry-aligned, outcome-driven, and scalable. As we expand our partnerships across universities and healthcare employers, having a communications partner who understands both education and healthcare is critical. We’re excited to work with Compass Communications to shape a strong, credible narrative around Virohan’s mission and impact.”
Rafi Q Khan, Co-Founder at Compass Communications, added, “Virohan is solving one of the most pressing challenges in the healthcare ecosystem today, the talent crunch. Their tech-driven approach to vocational training is truly transformative. We are excited to partner with Virohan to amplify their vision of building a robust healthcare workforce and to showcase their leadership in the healthcare education space.”