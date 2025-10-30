Comscore elevates Vivek Jaiswal to Country Manager for APAC

Comscore has elevated Vivek Jaiswal as Country Manager for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. In his new role, Jaiswal is expected to lead the company’s strategic initiatives, focusing on cross-platform audience measurement and strengthening partnerships with brands, agencies, and publishers across the region.
Jaiswal, who joined the company in 2022 as Sales Director, brings over a decade of experience in SaaS, business information services, and enterprise sales. He has previously worked with Dun & Bradstreet, Standard Chartered, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Speaking on his appointment, Vivek Jaiswal said, “It’s an honour to take on this new role at Comscore. I look forward to working closely with our clients and partners across the region to deliver actionable insights and trusted measurement solutions that support smarter decision-making and stronger outcomes. APAC is an incredibly dynamic market, and I’m excited to help drive Comscore’s growth here.”
Alejandro Fosk, Executive Vice President, International at Comscore, said, “Vivek’s deep understanding of the market, our clients, and the evolving needs of the industry makes him well-positioned to lead our efforts at a local level. His appointment reflects our continued commitment to the region and our determination to support partners with reliable, future-facing measurement solutions, even in a challenging environment.”