Concept Group launches dedicated influencer marketing vertical

Concept Group has launched a dedicated influencer marketing vertical called Puzzle Media under its unit Concept BIU.
The new division will provide influencer marketing services, including creator strategy, campaign conceptualisation, talent management, branded content, experiential activations and performance-led campaigns.
The unit will focus on building long-term partnerships between brands and creators while offering campaign planning and execution supported by audience insights.
Speaking on the launch, Ashish Jalan, Managing Director, Concept Public Relations India, said, "The PR landscape has changed significantly in the last decade; in fact communication to be effective has to be integrated rather than disjointed. Understanding this evolution has led us to believe that influencer marketing needs to be included as an important element in our armoury within our holistic offering. Hence, the need and launch of Puzzle media and I am excited to see Vidyut, Shanav and Alok leading this venture."
The new vertical will work with creators and run campaigns across markets, including the United States, Dubai and Australia, while supporting brands looking to scale influencer marketing efforts across India and other regions.
Vidyut Ghuwalewala, Chief Executive Officer, Puzzle Media, added, "Brands are approaching influencer marketing with greater clarity and intent. The focus has moved from visibility to relevance and trust. Puzzle Media brings structure to creator marketing by combining clear strategy, creator-first thinking, and strong execution. Our aim is to help brands work with the right voices, tell relevant stories, and drive engagement that translates into real impact."
It will operate through a team that includes strategists, creator managers, negotiators, editors and campaign specialists, the company said. The division aims to address issues in the influencer marketing industry, such as fragmented creator discovery, inconsistent quality and unclear pricing, through structured campaign and measurement frameworks.