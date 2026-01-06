Concept PR bags corporate communications mandate for Bank of India

Concept PR has secured the corporate communications mandate for Bank of India, as announced on Tuesday, with the mandate taking effect immediately.
Under the mandate, the public relations agency is expected to handle communications related to the bank, including press announcements and interactions, both virtual and in person. The mandate also covers authored articles and other communication activities linked to the banking sector and the bank’s operations.
According to the official release, the agency will also be responsible for other communications related to the banking sector in general and the bank, in particular.
Bank of India is a public sector lender with a nationwide presence.