Confiance Communications wins strategic communications mandate for Euronics

Confiance Communications has acquired the strategic communications mandate for Euronics, a public washroom automation accessories brand in India. Confiance will spearhead Euronics’ all-encompassing communications strategy.
As per the mandate, Confiance will tailor and execute a resilient PR framework to fortify Euronics’ brand positioning, with an aim to augment its impact and influence amongst stakeholders across industries and geographies. Deploying a cohesive approach to brand-building, Confiance will also formulate Euronics’ brand messaging, foster enduring relationships between the brand leadership and media, and create a dynamic content strategy to solidify the brand’s visibility.
Speaking about the partnership, Bushra Ismail, Founder & Chief Strategist, Confiance Communications, said, “We are delighted to join forces with Euronicsand Viknesh as their strategic communications partner. Their remarkable strides in enhancing hygiene and sustainability standards within India's public and industrial washrooms have left an indelible mark. While their initiatives have already transformed washroom experiences across airports, shopping malls, public and private complexes, and various other public spaces, it’s crucial to amplify their impact to foster change at an even greater scale. We're pleased to take on the role of Euronics' storytellers, sharing their vision and impactful contributions far and wide.”
Expressing his views on the collaboration with Confiance, Viknesh Jain, CEO and MD, Euronics, said, “Our collaboration with Confiance will be instrumental in amplifying our reach within the target segments of Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Architecture & Interior Design, in India. Their expertise in crafting targeted communication strategies will be helpful in elevating our brand voice and ensuring that our mission to enhance India’s public washroom experience while promoting environmental sustainability resonates with the right audience.”