Confiance Communications bags PR mandate for The Ocean Cleanup in India

Confiance Communications has secured the public relations mandate for The Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit organisation focused on removing plastic pollution from oceans.
Under the agreement, the agency will manage strategic communications for the organisation’s operations in India at both national and regional levels. The agency will support outreach around the organisation’s technologies and deployments planned ahead of the monsoon season, and position its work within broader discussions on climate resilience, waste management and sustainable urban development.
Speaking on the partnership, Bushra Ismail, Founder and Chief Strategist, Confiance Communications, said, “The Ocean Cleanup stands at the rare intersection of science, technological innovation, and tangible environmental impact. For us at Confiance, this partnership is deeply aligned with our belief that communication must serve a larger purpose. India is at a critical moment in its environmental journey, and there is a clear need for informed, responsible narratives around ocean health and plastic pollution. Our focus will be on translating The Ocean Cleanup’s complex, data-driven work into clear, credible stories that build public understanding, strengthen trust, and drive long-term awareness. This is the kind of issue-led work we are committed to championing.”
Robin Clegg, Head of Media and Communications, The Ocean Cleanup, added, “India is central to the global effort to stop plastic pollution at its source, and cities like Mumbai represent sites where targeted action can deliver real impact. As we begin our work in India, it is important for us to communicate our mission with accuracy, transparency, and local relevance. Partnering with Confiance Communications gives us a team that understands the Indian media landscape and the responsibility that comes with telling this story. We are confident in their ability to responsibly and effectively amplify our mission as we scale operations and build a sustained presence in the country.”