Contract Advertising India secures integrated communications mandate for BMW India

Contract Advertising India has won the integrated creative mandate for BMW India following a competitive pitch involving several advertising agencies.
Under the mandate, the agency will handle both mainline and digital communications for the German luxury carmaker in India. The work will include creative strategy, campaign development and digital storytelling across platforms, aimed at the Indian luxury automobile market.
Commenting on the partnership, Rohit Srivastava, Chief Strategy Officer, Contract Advertising India, said, “We are delighted to welcome BMW India to our portfolio. BMW is not just an iconic brand but a global benchmark for excellence in design, performance, and innovation. Securing this mandate is a matter of immense pride for us, and we look forward to creating distinctive, future-facing brand communication that accelerates BMW’s journey in the luxury automotive space and builds deeper connections with Indian consumers.”
Vitesh Barar, Director, Marketing, BMW India, said, “At BMW India, we continuously evolve to ensure our brand resonates with consumers. Contract Advertising India demonstrated a deep understanding of our brand values, long-term business ambitions, and the expectations of today’s luxury consumer. Their strategic insight and creative vision stood out, and we are confident that this partnership will elevate BMW India’s brand communications to new heights.”
“BMW India stands as one of the country’s foremost luxury automotive brands, renowned for its excellence in performance, innovation, and driving experience. With this new partnership, we aim to further strengthen our position in the Indian luxury automotive segment and engage more meaningfully with a new generation of digitally savvy consumers, ensuring our brand remains relevant and aspirational in a rapidly evolving market,” Barar further added.