Converse onboards Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor as brand faces in India

Converse has announced Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor as the newest faces of the brand in India. As the brand is all set for the inauguration of its first store in the country, at Linking Road, Mumbai, the two actors bring their energy to the brand.
A sneakerhead and a long-time Converse loyalist himself, Harsh embodies the brand’s ideology of self-expression. Meanwhile, Khushi brings a sense of individuality through her fashion choices. With a loyal fan following and a pulse on what’s cool, Khushi’s personality aligns with the brand’s intention of capturing the mood.
This association underscores the brand’s commitment to new generations to embrace their authentic selves as the brand starts a fresh chapter in India’s thriving sneaker culture.