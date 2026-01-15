Convertway launches AI voice tool to address abandoned online checkouts

Convertway by Unicommerce has launched a bilingual AI voice agent designed to contact customers who abandon online checkouts, as e-commerce and direct-to-consumer brands look for ways to reduce lost sales.
The tool, called ‘Catalyst’, uses automated voice calls to reach customers shortly after a checkout is left incomplete. It is intended to identify reasons for hesitation, answer questions and guide users back to complete their purchase without human intervention, the company said.
Abandoned shopping carts remain a persistent issue for online retailers, the brand noted. Industry studies show the global cart abandonment rate has risen from about 59% in 2006 to more than 70% in 2025. Many drop-offs are linked to last-minute concerns over delivery timelines, pricing, product details or payment options, which are often difficult to resolve through text-based follow-ups such as SMS or WhatsApp.
Convertway said the AI voice agent is designed to address these concerns in real time through two-way conversations. The system can place outbound calls triggered by customer actions, respond instantly to queries and switch automatically between Hindi and English.
The tool also targets challenges linked to cash-on-delivery orders, which are common in India and often result in higher return-to-origin rates and delayed payments. By contacting customers immediately after an order is placed, the AI agent aims to clarify trust or payment-related issues.
Commenting on the launch, Kapil Makhija, Managing Director and CEO, Unicommerce, said, “As India’s digital commerce ecosystem moves beyond early adopters, real-time conversations are becoming critical to conversion. AI enables brands to engage customers at moments of intent and hesitation and reduce revenue leakage while improving customer experience.”
AI voice agent can also be used alongside marketing campaigns to enable real-time interaction with customers, rather than one-way communication.