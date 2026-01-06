CPR Global wins communications and PR mandate for Neo Kavach

CPR Global has secured a communications and public relations mandate for Neo Kavach.
Under the mandate, the agency is expected to handle media relations, strategic storytelling and stakeholder engagement for the brand across India.
Neo Kavach is an Indo-French joint venture between France-based Helite and India’s Aum Group. The brand manufactures wearable airbag safety products for motorcyclists.
Commenting on the partnership, Rajat Bhandari, Managing Director, Neo Kavach, said,“Neo Kavach was created to address a critical gap in rider safety on Indian roads. As we build awareness around wearable airbag technology, we were looking for a communications partner that understands how to introduce a completely new category, educate audiences, and build long-term credibility. CPR Global’s experience in shaping narratives for innovation-led brands made them a natural choice as we enter our next phase of growth.”
Speaking about securing the mandate, Chaitali Pishay Roy, Founder of CPR Global, added,“We’re excited to partner with brands that are fundamentally rethinking how things are done. Neo Kavach is bringing a level of rider-safety innovation to India that has largely existed only in global markets until now. Representing India’s first and only wearable airbag technology brand for riders and working with it from its launch phase through to scale - is a rare opportunity. We’re truly thrilled to be part of this journey and to help build a category-defining brand from India.”