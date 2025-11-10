CPR Global secures PR & communications mandate for KisanKraft

CPR Global, a reputation management and brand communications firm, has secured the communications and public relations mandate for KisanKraft.
Under this mandate, the agency is expected to lead the brand’s PR and communication campaigns across India, with an emphasis on strengthening its visibility in both national and regional markets. The collaboration will include media relations, communication campaigns, and strategic storytelling aimed at enhancing the brand’s engagement with farmers and other stakeholders.
Speaking of the partnership, Chaitali Pishay Roy, Founder of CPR Global, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with KisanKraft, a brand that is deeply ingrained in India’s agricultural landscape and has been empowering farmers for decades. KisanKraft’s legacy and reach across rural India make it a truly unique brand. At CPR Global, we look forward to driving impactful communication that strengthens their presence and builds brand resonance across even the remotest parts of the country.”
Commenting on the partnership, Ravindra Agrawal, Chairman of KisanKraft, said, “At KisanKraft, we believe in meaningful engagement with our customers and stakeholders. We are confident that CPR Global’s expertise in communications and an understanding of rural economy, especially agriculture, will help us strengthen our brand presence and connect more deeply with farmers across India.”