Creative fuel appoints Tanmay Sinha as AVP - Business Solutions & Operations

Creative agency Creativefuel has appointed Tanmay Sinha as Associate Vice President - Business Solutions & Operations.
Sinha was part of WLDD’s leadership team, where he played a key role in building creative strategy and operational frameworks, leading teams across campaign management, client servicing, and production as Creative and Operations Leader. He contributed to driving campaigns for brands such as Prime Video, Flipkart, Philips, Xiaomi, Sony Pictures, AJIO, DaMENSCH, Canva, and JioHotstar.
In his new role, he is expected to focus on strengthening business operations, improving structural efficiencies, and expanding the agency’s creator and page network. Sinha will work closely with VP - Operations & Acquisitions, Sree Chandran, to streamline workflows and enhance collaboration across the company’s creative, operational, and community-led divisions.
Tushar Sukhramani, Founder and CEO of Creativefuel, said, “We are excited to have Tanmay join at a pivotal time for Creativefuel. His cross-category experience and deep operational understanding will play a key role in building the next phase of our business and community ecosystem.”
Nikhil Sukhramani, Co-Founder, added: “Tanmay’s background across multiple industries from OTT to FMCG adds a new dimension to our leadership team. His expertise in driving structured, scalable solutions fits perfectly with our vision of building Creativefuel into a house of brands for the internet.”
Commenting on his appointment, Tanmay Sinha said, “What excites me about Creativefuel is its ability to think like a creator-led ecosystem while operating with the precision of a business powerhouse. The opportunity to build frameworks that connect creativity, operations and communities at scale is something I’ve always believed in, and I’m thrilled to be part of a team that’s shaping what modern agencies should look like.”
The appointment aligns with the agency’s ongoing leadership expansion strategy, aimed at strengthening its creative and operational capabilities as it scales across media, entertainment, and brand partnerships.