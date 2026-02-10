Creativefuel has been appointed to handle the social media and digital mandate for Priyagold, beginning a year-long partnership focused on the brand’s digital activities.
Under the mandate, the agency will manage the brand’s social media strategy, content creation, digital storytelling and online community engagement. It will also oversee digital media planning and buying for the brand.
The partnership covers the brand’s digital presence across platforms and is aimed at maintaining consistency in messaging while engaging digital audiences.
Commenting on the partnership, Mannas Agarwwal, Director, Priyagold, said, “Priyagold has always focused on building strong connections with consumers across generations while evolving with changing times. As we strengthen our digital presence in 2026, Creativefuel’s understanding of audience behavior and digital culture made them a strong partner for this journey. We look forward to working together to build a meaningful and consistent digital narrative for the brand across platforms.”
Speaking on securing the mandate, Tushar Sukhramani, Founder & CEO, Creativefuel, added, “Priyagold is a brand with deep, multi-generational recall in Indian households. Winning this mandate reinforces Creativefuel’s strength in working with large FMCG brands that operate at scale. Our focus will be on building a digital presence that feels consistent, culturally relevant, and true to the brand’s core throughout 2026, backed by sharp media execution that drives outcomes.”