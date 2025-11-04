Creativefuel acquires Recommendation Community & Music Community

Creative agency Creativefuel has acquired two community-led platforms - Recommendation Community and Music Community.
Recommendation Community, launched during the rise of OTT and cinephile culture in India, was among the early digital spaces fostering discussions on films and series. Music Community, a platform that connects listeners and creators across genres through shared interests in music and collaboration.
With the acquisition, both communities will join the agency’s existing portfolio of media-led IPs, which includes Sarcasm, HalseyIndia, MissMalini, ScrawledStories, and Rupees.
Speaking about the acquisition, Tushar, Founder & CEO of Creativefuel, said, “At Creativefuel, we have always believed in shaping narratives that move culture forward. The addition of Recommendation Community and Music Community strengthens our ability to create and influence stories that audiences genuinely connect with. As our clients increasingly come from OTT platforms and production houses, this acquisition allows us to bridge creative communities with the storytellers driving India’s entertainment landscape.”
Nikhil, Co-founder at Creativefuel, added, “Creativefuel is evolving into a true house of brands for the internet. Each IP we acquire or build has its own identity, audience, and creative pulse. Recommendation Community and Music Community perfectly fit this vision, strengthening our journey toward becoming the Mensa Brands of digital IPs.”
Sree, Vice President - Operations & Acquisitions, Creativefuel, said, “This acquisition continues our focus on strengthening Creativefuel’s IP network. Recommendation Community and Music Community perfectly complement our existing properties, helping us build deeper, more connected ecosystems in the media & entertainment space.”
Aseel Sab, one of the founding members of the community, will continue to play a key role in driving the creative vision of both IPs under the Creativefuel umbrella.