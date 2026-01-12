Creativefuel has been appointed as social and digital partner for Balaji Wafers as part of efforts to strengthen the brand’s digital presence in 2026. The partnership will run for a year.
The appointment reflects a broader shift among established fast-moving consumer goods companies toward using social media as a primary brand-building platform rather than a support channel for campaigns.
Under the mandate, the agency will handle the brand’s social media strategy, content creation, digital storytelling and community engagement. The work will focus on building a consistent digital presence aligned with the brand’s legacy and aimed at digital-first audiences.
Commenting on the partnership, Sandeep Roy, Marketing Lead, Balaji Wafers, said, “Balaji Wafers has always focused on staying close to its consumers while evolving with changing times. As we strengthen our digital presence in 2026, Creativefuel’s understanding of audience behavior and digital culture makes it a strong partner for this journey. We look forward to working together to build a meaningful and consistent digital narrative for the brand across platforms.”
Tiya Wadhwani, COO, Creativefuel, added, “This mandate reflects Creativefuel’s ability to partner with large, legacy FMCG brands at scale. Balaji Wafers has a powerful consumer connect built over decades, and we’re excited to apply our culture-led digital thinking to create a consistent, relatable presence for the brand across social platforms in 2026.”