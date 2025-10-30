Creativefuel appoints Wilson Mascarenhas as Vice President - Client Servicing

Creative agency Creativefuel has appointed Wilson Mascarenhas as Vice President - Client Servicing, marking an addition to its leadership team as the company prepares for its next phase of growth.
Mascarenhas brings over two decades of experience, including more than a decade in digital marketing, across sectors such as consumer tech, sports, media, fintech, telecom, and FMCG. He has previously worked on campaigns for Dream11, ZEE5, JioBlackRock, FanCode, and DreamSetGo.
Speaking on his appointment, Wilson Mascarenhas said, “After years of working with incredible brands and platforms, I wanted to be part of something where I could build a lasting legacy. Creativefuel’s evolution from a rising creative agency to one that owns and builds digital IPs felt like the perfect next chapter. The energy, ambition and hunger here are unmatched, and I’m excited to help shape what comes next.”
Tushar Sukhramani, Founder & CEO, Creativefuel, said, “Wilson’s arrival comes at exactly the right time. As we enter our next phase of growth, having leaders who bring both experience and a creator-first mindset is key. Wilson’s journey across digital giants like Dream11 and ZEE5 reflects the balance of structure and creativity we’re building at Creativefuel. He fits right into the vision we have for the next few years.”
Nikhil Sukhramani, Co-Founder, Creativefuel, added, “At Creativefuel, we’ve always believed in building culture, not just campaigns. Wilson’s understanding of large-scale content ecosystems and his instinct for storytelling align perfectly with that philosophy. His leadership will play a big role in scaling how we think, create and deliver for our clients.”
His appointment follows a series of leadership additions at the agency, including Divyansh Gala, Sree Chandran, and Kunal Khandelwal, as the agency continues to strengthen its structure and creative capabilities.