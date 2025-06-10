Creativeland Asia names Kalyani Srivastava as Chief Business Officer

Creativeland Asia has appointed Kalyani Srivastava as its new Chief Business Officer, marking an addition to the agency’s leadership team. Srivastava stepped into the role after a 27-year career spanning advertising, hospitality, and talent management.
She moves to Creativeland from Ogilvy, where she served as Associate President for over a year and a half, based in Mumbai. Before Ogilvy, Srivastava spent nearly 15 years at Rediffusion. She joined the company in 2011 as Assistant Vice President and Chief of Staff in the Chairman’s office. Over the years, she rose through the ranks to become Executive Vice President and Head of Rediffusion Mumbai, then Joint President, and finally Vice President of the Rediffusion Group by 2025. Her long stint saw her overseeing brand mandates and leading integrated business functions across regions.
Earlier in her career, Srivastava worked with Randstad Inhouse Services (previously Mafoi Management Consultants) as Regional Manager, where she managed HR solutions for industrial clients.
She also held sales leadership positions at the Marriott Global Sales Organisation, where she worked as Assistant Manager.