Criteo appoints Melanie Zimmermann to lead its Global Retail Media Practice

Criteo, the commerce media company, has announced the appointment of Melanie Zimmermann to lead its global retail media practice. As General Manager, Global Retail Media, she will be responsible for further building and scaling Criteo’s retail media business and developing its sales strategy worldwide to better support evolving client needs and solidify Criteo’s position in commerce media.
Zimmermann comes to Criteo from Macy’s, where she built Macy’s Media Network, the company’s retail media network.
At Criteo, Zimmermann will report to Chief Revenue Officer Brian Gleason and her team will be in charge of driving the global vision and strategy of Criteo’s retail media practice and forging alignment across regions. She will also play a pivotal role in retail media product strategy and prioritization, closely connecting commercial needs and product development.
Zimmermann started her career in consulting with Bain & Company in Europe before joining Macy’s in 2013, where she held different leadership positions including corporate strategy over the last 10 years.
Zimmermann’s hire comes on the heels of Stephen Howard-Sarin’s appointment as Managing Director of Retail Media in the Americas in December 2023.
“As we continue to evolve alongside the industry, we’re excited to expand our deep bench of retail media talent with the addition of two key industry leaders. Melanie has an impressive track record of building and scaling a high-performing retail media network. Her experience at Macy’s kept her at the forefront of innovation and will be a key asset as we help unify an ecosystem that’s poised for a new stage of growth,” said Brian Gleason, CRO, Criteo. “In addition, I am confident that Stephen’s diversified experience leading retail media teams for the last decade will help grow our footprint and continue to transform the business in the Americas.”
“With its massive global retailer footprint and thousands of brand advertiser partners, Criteo is not only a pioneer in retail media, but it’s also constantly evolving its unique position by tapping into strategic growth areas and building solutions to create an ecosystem that drives the most value for retailers, brands, and agencies,” said Zimmermann. “I’m excited to join the company as it continues to develop solutions for its clients’ specific needs and help them reach their full potential with retail media.”