Criteo joins OpenAI’s ChatGPT advertising pilot in U.S.

Criteo has announced its integration with OpenAI’s advertising pilot in the free and Go versions of ChatGPT in the United States, becoming the first advertising technology partner to do so.
The integration is part of an ongoing advertising pilot within ChatGPT. The rollout is expected to begin in the coming weeks.
Commenting on the partnership, Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer, Criteo, said, “This integration with OpenAI represents an exciting step forward in advancing advertising in an emerging AI experience. Through this pilot, we are helping shape how advertising can support discovery and consideration within Large Language Model (LLM) platforms, grounded in experiences that are additive, relevant, and built on user trust.”
The aggregated insights from its U.S. clients indicate that users referred from LLM platforms such as ChatGPT convert at about one-and-a-half times the rate of other referral channels. The pilot will help assess how brands can participate in advertising within ChatGPT and drive demand to retailers and brand websites.
Criteo manages more than $4 billion in annual media spend and works with 17,000 advertisers globally, connecting brands, retailers and publishers through commerce-focused advertising technology.