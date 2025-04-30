Crocs announces Rashmika Mandanna as global brand ambassador

Crocs has announced the appointment of Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna as its global brand ambassador from India. Known for her work across multiple Indian film industries and a significant following across regions, Mandanna is the first Indian actor to take on this global role for the footwear brand.
According to the company, the collaboration is intended to enhance Crocs India’s consumer outreach and regional relevance, aligning with the brand’s focus on individual expression. The announcement comes alongside the launch of a new campaign titled “Your Crocs. Your Story. Your World.”, which aims to spotlight the brand’s Classics collection and Jibbitz charms.
Crocs has previously undertaken partnerships with international celebrities and cultural figures as part of its global branding strategy. The brand states that the latest move reflects an effort to localise that strategy while maintaining a global outlook.
“Crocs has always been a brand I’ve felt connected to, I love the fun colors, quirky silhouettes, and the unapologetic individuality they stand for.” said Rashmika Mandanna. “If you know me, you know I never shy away from expressing myself. Whether it’s my love for K-pop, Korean snacks, or sunflowers, I wear my heart on my sleeve. With Crocs and Jibbitz™, I get to bring that side of me to life and create something that’s completely my own. I’m so excited for my fans across India to experience the ‘Your Crocs. Your Story. Your World.’ campaign and discover how they can express their own unique style with Crocs.”
Yann Le Bozec, Head of Crocs International Marketing, shared, “Rashmika embodies everything Crocs stands for, authenticity, confidence, and personal expression. Her incredible reach across India, especially among young audiences, makes her the perfect ambassador to amplify our connection with the local consumer. With Rashmika leading our campaign, we’re excited to inspire a new generation to celebrate their individuality with Crocs.”
Sharing his thoughts, Akshat Gupt, CCO & Co-Founder, Kulfi Collective, said: “Crocs has always been about self-expression. Through this campaign, we wanted to elevate Jibbitz as a storytelling deviceone that visually captures how our experiences shape us. It’s about owning your world, your way, and Rashmika brings this to life beautifully.”
The campaign will be executed across multiple platforms, including digital media, social channels, retail locations, and curated brand-led experiences. As part of the rollout, Crocs is introducing new product variants, including updated silhouettes such as the Bae Clog, and additional colourways in existing styles like the Classics and Crush, featuring shades such as Mystic Purple and Daylily. These products are currently available at select retail outlets across India as well as online through crocs.in and Myntra.