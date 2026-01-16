Crunchyroll signs Shubman Gill as brand ambassador

Crunchyroll, the global anime streaming platform, has announced Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador. This partnership is part of the platform’s push to grow anime’s presence in the country. The move reflects the platform’s increasing popularity among Gen Z and millennial audiences and its expansion beyond streaming into theatrical releases, gaming, and music, as the platform said.
Commenting on the association, Akshat Sahu, Vice President, GTM & Partnerships Marketing, APAC & MENA, Crunchyroll, said, “Whether it’s on the field or on screen, both cricket and anime celebrate dedication and perseverance. Partnering with Shubman Gill gives us a great opportunity to connect with a growing anime fanbase who want to explore the world of anime.”
Shubman Gill added, “I’m new to the anime world, and as a sportsperson, I could instantly relate to how both worlds converge on the lines of passion, discipline, and moments that decide everything. Anime fans and cricket fans are very much emotionally invested, analytical, and passionate about victories. So, just like it is on the field, in the anime world also, your instinct and conviction take the lead. This association with Crunchyroll is the start of newer possibilities to engage with fans and explore anime storytelling in a fun way.”
The collaboration will include fan-focused initiatives and cultural moments aimed at expanding anime’s footprint in India.