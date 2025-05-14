Curativity names Anand Krishna as Executive VP & Head of Business

Curativity, a digital creative-marketing ecosystem, has appointed Anand Krishna as Executive Vice President and Head of Business for its platform vertical.
Krishna brings over two decades of experience. His previous roles include leadership positions at Mirum India, Network18 Digital, and Raymond Apparel. Most recently, he served as Vice President – Customer Success at Mirum India, where he managed digital portfolios across sectors such as BFSI, retail, and healthcare.
Curativity was launched in August 2023 by Amer Jaleel and Virat Tandon. It functions as a managed marketplace aimed at matching independent specialist talent with client needs.
“I have always been passionate about building, from businesses and teams to culture and capability,” said Krishna. “What drew me to Curativity is the founders’ bold vision of creating the next-generation marketing ecosystem tailored for the Indian economy. Today’s creative services landscape is fragmented and falling behind. Marketers are looking for fast, flexible, and future-ready solutions, and that’s exactly what we are building at Curativity.”
At Curativity, Anand will lead business strategy, revenue growth, client partnerships, and strategic expansion into new markets and verticals. He will also play a critical role in shaping the firm’s integrated offerings across marketing, experience design, technology, and business transformation.
“We are thrilled to have Anand join us at Curativity.” said Virat Tandon, CEO & Co founder of Curativity. “He brings a rare mix of hands-on business leadership and a deep understanding of how marketing is evolving. As we build a new kind of marketing ecosystem—one that’s fast, flexible, and future-ready—Anand’s energy and experience will be invaluable in taking us to the next level.”
An avid reader and lover of music and cinema, Anand often draws inspiration from the arts, believing that creativity and commerce go hand in hand.