Curativity wins TooYumm's integrated creative mandate

After a multi-agency pitch, Curativity has won TooYumm!'s integrated creative mandate. With the mandate in place, the agency will be responsible for shaping the brand positioning for the snacking portfolio.
Speaking about the partnership, Rajeev Khandelwal, Chief Executive Officer, Guiltfree Industries Ltd, RPSG FMCG, said, “TooYumm! is a fast-growing brand which has always focused on relevant consumer needs in the market and innovations to support it. Curativity, an ahead-of-the-crule platform will provide us access to the best-in-class talent across the spectrum of marketing services. The model of curated specialist teams for our specific marketing requirements is a good match for TooYumm!”
Virat Tandon, Co-Founder, Curativity, said, “Partnering with TooYumm! is an exciting opportunity for us. TooYumm! has a fantastic challenger mentality and their innovative approach has helped them create significant success in a short time. It’s a fiercely competitive category and with the ambitious goals set by the company for the future, this is going to be one helluva ride. We look forward to bringing the best of Curativity to shape the brand’s agenda.”