Curry Nation secures integrated communications mandate for JAIHIND

Curry Nation, an independent advertising agency, has been appointed to manage the integrated communications for JAIHIND, a departmental store chain specialising in men’s fashion.
The agency secured the mandate following its UNLIMIT workshop, which contributed to the brand's strategic shift from a ‘men’s only store’ to a broader ‘men’s mall’ positioning. Curry Nation will oversee digital engagement, brand messaging across multiple platforms, campaign development, and customer data analysis to enhance brand visibility and customer engagement.
The brand aims to strengthen its position in the men’s fashion segment, catering to a diverse customer base. The partnership with the agency is expected to support this objective through a structured communication approach.
Speaking on the partnership, Dinesh Jain, Chief Managing Director, JAIHIND said, “The process followed by Curry Nation of understanding our business inside out is something commendable. The thoroughness of the research across markets, understanding our operations, customers and the resultant ideas that were generated was an act of perfection. While we knew we were on to something as we went along with the flow, the conclusions made us see the whole being and not just parts.”
“Our aim is to excel in the garment and textile sector by consistently outperforming in terms of quality while staying equipped with the latest in fashion offerings that elevate the style factor for all customers, cutting across social and financial boundaries”, Mr. Jain further added.
Nagessh Pannaswami, Founder, Curry Nation commented, “The UNLIMIT workshop is one of our tools for the client and agency to acclimatise each other across functions and as the name suggests, to provide a platform for uninhibited breakthrough ideation on the business, the brand and the product. It ends with everyone taking home some food for thought on relooking at the business and the brand.”