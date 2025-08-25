Curry Nation names Tushar Kadam as Creative Head

Curry Nation, an integrated advertising agency, announced the appointment of Tushar Kadam as the Creative Head.
In his new role, Kadam is expected to be responsible for facilitating internal and external communications, overseeing the creative processes across mainline & digital, mentoring and nurturing teams.
With over two decades of experience, Kadam has been associated with agencies such as McCann, Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, Lowe Lintas, among others and has worked with brands such as Clinic Plus, Axe, Kwality Wall’s, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Yellow Diamond Chips, Streax Hair Color, Kokuyo Camlin and many more.
Speaking on his appointment, Kadam said, “It gives me immense joy to kick-start my new journey at Curry Nation, working alongside a passionate and talented team. Having observed their work over the years, I completely resonate with the commodity trap they address and commend their remarkable strides towards countering the same. Together, we all will touch newer heights in the times to come.”
Commenting on Kadam’s appointment, Nagessh Pannaswami, Founder, Curry Nation, said, “In our always-on quest for creating superior value for clients, Tushar’s appointment is indeed a delight for all of us at Curry Nation. Having worked with him in the past, I have complete faith in his inventive mindset.”
Priti Nair, Founder, Curry Nation, added, “We are elated to welcome Tushar! He is truly a blend of innovative and courageous, not afraid to narrate authentic stories. Having him on board with us will only add to the excitement and intensify our creative processes to stir up magic.”