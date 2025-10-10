Cyient Ltd. announces Utkarsh Srivastav as Chief Marketing Officer

Cyient Limited, a global intelligent engineering solutions company, has appointed Utkarsh Srivastav as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In his new role, Srivastav is expected to lead the company’s marketing strategy, focusing on brand growth, customer engagement, and market positioning.
Srivastav has experience in B2B marketing, focusing on building brand visibility and driving growth across technology and engineering sectors. He has worked on brand strategy, value proposition development, and go-to-market initiatives for leading global firms.
Before joining Cyient, Srivastav was Senior Director and Head of Marketing at L&T Technology Services (LTTS), where he led the company’s global brand repositioning.
Earlier, during his eleven-year tenure at HCLTech, he managed marketing for cloud and infrastructure services, CXO engagement programs at Wharton and INSEAD business schools, and sports marketing campaigns with Manchester United and the Volvo Ocean Race.
Commenting on Srivastav’s appointment, Sukamal Banerjee, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cyient, said, “We are delighted to welcome Utkarsh to Cyient’s leadership team. His deep expertise in marketing strategy and brand transformation will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our global presence and reinforce Cyient’s position as a trusted partner delivering Intelligent Engineering solutions to our customers. I look forward to working closely with him as we drive our next phase of growth and innovation.”
Speaking on his new role, Utkarsh Srivastav said, “I am excited to join Cyient at such a pivotal time in its journey. The company’s vision of driving purposeful innovation and engineering a sustainable future deeply resonates with me. I look forward to collaborating with our teams globally to further enhance Cyient’s brand equity and create compelling experiences for our customers, partners, and stakeholders.”