D2C Pro secures marketplace management mandate for Pureheart

Pureheart, a brand in the nut and nut spread industry, announced its partnership with D2C Pro powered by Team Pumpkin to manage its marketplace operations on Flipkart. This collaboration aims to enhance the brand’s online presence and drive growth on major e-commerce platforms.
“We are excited to partner with Pureheart and bring their high-quality, nutritious products to a larger audience," said Shubham Srivastava, AVP, D2C Pro. “Their commitment to quality and health resonates deeply with us. We can’t wait to bring our e-commerce expertise to the table to help them reach even more customers. At D2C Pro, we’re all about creating connections, and we’re looking forward to making Pureheart a household name in the digital space. Together, we’re going to make some great things happen!"
As the marketplace management partner, the agency will provide a full suite of services, including product cataloguing, inventory management, pricing strategies, customer service optimisation, and data-driven insights to enhance the brand's marketplace presence.
Commenting on the partnership, Unnikrishnan R, Marketing Head, Pureheart, said, “At Pureheart, we believe in the joy of good food and the power of healthful snacking. Collaborating with D2C Pro will help us extend our reach and ensure that more customers experience the taste and quality of our products. We look forward to working together to enhance our digital presence and provide a seamless shopping experience for our customers."