Dabur announces Jasleen Kohli as Deputy General Manager for Digital Marketing

Dabur India Limited has eleavated Jasleen Kohli as Deputy General Manager for Digital Marketing.
She wrote, ‘I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as DGM Digital Marketing at Dabur India Limited!”
Before her elevation at Dabur, Kohli built a career spanning more than a decade in digital marketing. Earlier at the company, she led the digital team for the Home Care, Personal Care, and Baby Care portfolios, driving campaigns across multiple platforms and strengthening the company’s consumer engagement efforts.
Prior to joining her recent company, she served as Associate Accounts Director at Jack in the Box Worldwide, where she worked on accounts including 7UP, Godfrey Philips, XOLO, and Bata’s Hush Puppies. She also held the role of Associate Director at Mobiz Digital, managing end-to-end digital marketing for clients such as Aakash Educational Services, Talent Edge, and the Shiromani Akali Dal political campaign.
Earlier in her career, Kohli was with Dentsu Webchutney as Account Manager, where she managed Airtel’s digital presence, working on projects such as the Airtel 4G campaign, the Delhi Half Marathon, and IPL promotions. She also contributed to campaigns for Zomato, Nokia, Sennheiser, Blackberrys, Fortis AMC, and Lipton Ice Tea.