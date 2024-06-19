Dabur partners with Qoruz to enhance influencer marketing

Qoruz, an influencer marketing platform in India, has announced a new partnership with Dabur. This collaboration aims to refine Dabur’s approach to influencer marketing, ensuring more genuine and effective engagement with their target audience.
Through this partnership, the brand will leverage Qoruz's influencer intelligence platform to streamline its influencer marketing process, from selecting influencers who align with the brand's core values to comprehensive reporting. With the platform, Dabur will have access to data-driven insights into influencer performance and audience engagement, facilitating the creation of campaigns that resonate well with their target demographic. Additionally, this strategy is anticipated to strengthen the brand’s connection with consumers by promoting its products in an authentic and relatable manner.
Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, Co-Founder and CEO of Qoruz, highlighted the partnership, saying, "Partnering with Dabur is an opportunity for us to apply our platform's capabilities to a brand with a rich heritage in natural products. We're focused on assisting Dabur in achieving their influencer marketing goals by facilitating authentic connections between their brand and the audience."
Vikram Gupta, Digital Lead at Dabur India Limited, said, "We believe that this collaboration with Qoruz will help identify and create genuine narratives around our products, fostering trust and long-lasting relationships with our consumers. By utilizing advanced analytics and insights, we aim to engage with our audience in a more authentic and impactful manner, ensuring that our brand continues to resonate deeply with our consumers."