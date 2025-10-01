DangleAds Technologies appoints Gaurav Bhattacharya as VP - Sales & Strategy

DangleAds Technologies has announced the appointment of Gaurav Bhattacharya as its Vice President - Sales & Strategy.
Bhattacharya, with more than a decade of experience in media Sales, Marketing, Media Planning, Buying, and Programmatic advertising, had his most recent stint with Dentsu India. He led the Programmatic business for the West region and partnered with clients, including Tata AIA, ICICI Bank, Ferrero Rocher, and Croma, among others.
His prior experience also includes leadership roles at Adtech companies like Zapr and Rooter.
In his new role, Bhattacharya is expected to lead initiatives aimed at strengthening the company’s global presence, enhancing customer engagement and driving business transformation.
Speaking on his appointment, Gaurav Bhattacharya said, "I am excited to join DangleAds Technologies at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey. With its strong foundation, cutting-edge platforms and global vision, DangleAds is uniquely positioned to create meaningful impact for brands and partners. I look forward to contributing to its next phase of growth and success."
Commenting on Bhattacharya’s appointment, Pulkit Narayan, Founder & CEO of DangleAds Technologies, said, "We are delighted to welcome Gaurav on board. With his extensive experience in media sales, Gaurav will lead initiatives to drive revenue growth, scale our growth ambitions, and strengthen key partnerships. He will spearhead business development strategies, identify new market opportunities, optimise sales processes and support product innovation to deliver measurable value for our clients. We look forward to working alongside him in this journey.”