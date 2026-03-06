DangleAds Technologies appoints Saurabh Wason as AVP - Business Development

DangleAds Technologies has onboarded Saurabh Wasonas its new Assistant Vice President - Business Development. This highlights the company’s commitment to strengthening its team portfolio, driving innovation and building client partnerships in this fast-paced digital advertising ecosystem.
Wason brings over 17 years of professional experience in the industry, with expertise across domains such as sales execution, media agencies, advertising strategy, sponsorship sales, go-to-market strategy, online advertising, business development, marketing communications and event management.
Wason began his professional journey at Hyatt Regency and is recognised for his roles across several organisations, including Huella Services, Mensa Brands, Jagran New Media, ShareChat, ByteDance, Times Internet, AIDEM Ventures Private Limited, Accor, Marcus Evans Group and Hyatt Regency.
At DangleAds, he will be heading initiatives aimed at driving strategic partnerships, expanding market presence and delivering ROI-driven advertising solutions to scale impactful campaigns for brands across the industry.
“I am thrilled to be joining DangleAds Technologies," said Saurabh Wason. “Being a part of this team unlocks opportunities and milestones that I’m keen to explore while looking forward to collaborating with brands and growth-focused teams to scale growth and revenue-driven impact.”
Currently, DangleAds is actively building a portfolio that includes Programmatic Advertising (AudienceConnect), CTV Advertising (Spectra) and DCO & Rich Media solutions (Infynix). Wason’s onboarding further strengthens the company’s mission to shape the future of digital advertising.
“We are happy to welcome Saurabh on board,” said Pulkit Narayan, Founder & CEO of DangleAds Technologies. “With his versatile experience in media sales, Saurabh will play a key role in driving revenue growth, leading business development initiatives and supporting product innovation to deliver greater value to our clients. We look forward to achieving new milestones together.”