Danish Khan to exit SPNI after a decade

Danish Khan, Business Head of Sony LIV and Studio NEXT, will step down from Sony Pictures Networks India after a decade in his current role, the network said. He will continue with the company until the end of the financial year on March 31 to ensure a smooth transition.
Khan has spent more than two decades with SPNI across two stints. He joined the network again a decade ago as Business Head of Sony Entertainment Television and later took charge of Studio NEXT and Sony LIV, which he has led since 2019.
During his tenure at Sony LIV, Khan oversaw relaunch of the streaming platform and led its expansion over the past five years.
Khan also led Sony Entertainment Television during the launch and growth of several non-fiction and fiction shows, including The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Super Dancer and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. He later helped establish Studio NEXT, which developed formats such as Shark Tank and Freedom at Midnight.
Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, SPNI, said, “Danish has been a key part of SPNI’s growth journey over the years, contributing across television, studio and digital businesses. We thank him for his leadership and the strong foundation he leaves behind, and wish him the very best for the future.”
Speaking about the transition, Danish Khan said, “Sony Pictures Networks India has been an incredibly important part of my professional journey. Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with some exceptional teams and leaders, and to be part of building businesses and brands that truly matter. As I transition to the next chapter, I remain deeply grateful for the trust, support and shared ambition that defined my time here, and I wish the teams at Sony LIV and Studio NEXT continued success in the years ahead.”
The network said it will announce details of Khan’s successor at a later date.