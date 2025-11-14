Industry Updates Latest Stories

Dashverse partners with Vigloo to bring Korean microdrama series to India

The launch follows rising demand for Korean content in India, with industry data showing a 370% jump in K-drama viewership in just one year.

Social Samosa
Dashverse has announced a partnership with Vigloo to bring the Korean microdrama series The Bedmate Game: Sharehouse to India through the DashReels app. This marks the first time the series will be available in the country.

The launch comes amid a rise in the popularity of Korean content in India. Industry data cited in the announcement notes a 370% increase in K-drama viewership over one year, alongside strong interest in K-pop and Korean digital comics, or Manhwa.

Sanidhya Narain, Co-Founder & CEO of Dashverse, said, “Indian audiences have a massive appetite for Korean content, but they’ve been waiting for it in a format that fits their on-the-go lifestyle. We are thrilled to partner with a content powerhouse like Vigloo to bridge this gap. This is more than a launch; it’s the start of a new content wave. Our mission is to make DashReels the undisputed home for the best global microdramas, and this is a giant leap in that direction.”

Neil Choi, CEO of Vigloo, said, “'The Bedmate Game: Sharehouse' has been a global hit, and we see incredible potential for it in India as well, where the passion for engaging storytelling runs deep. We’re thrilled to enter the Indian market with Dashreel, a partner who truly understands the mobile-first audience, and look forward to sharing our stories with new fans across India.”

