DDB’s future comes under speculation amid Omnicom-IPG merger reports

The global advertising industry could soon see the end of one of its most iconic names. Reports suggest that following Omnicom Group’s planned USD 13.5 billion merger with Interpublic Group (IPG), the DDB brand may be retired.
According to multiple reports, Omnicom and IPG are expected to reorganise their creative networks after the merger. The combined group will reportedly focus on three major global agencies, BBDO, McCann, and TBWA. As part of this process, DDB could be merged into TBWA or phased out completely.
DDB, founded in 1949 by Bill Bernbach, James Doyle and Maxwell Dane, is known for revolutionising modern advertising with campaigns such as Volkswagen’s Think Small and Avis’ We Try Harder. For over a decade, it has been one of Omnicom’s key creative networks, with a presence across several markets, including India.
If confirmed, retiring DDB would mark the end of a 75-year legacy. Omnicom’s all-stock acquisition of IPG, announced in late 2024, is set to create the world’s largest advertising holding company, surpassing Publicis and WPP. The $13.5 billion deal, expected to deliver $750 million in cost synergies, awaits final regulatory approval in markets including the EU and Mexico, with completion targeted for late 2025.
