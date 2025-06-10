DDB Mudra to host Mumbai edition of Portfolio Night by The One Club for Creativity

The One Club for Creativity announced that DDB Mudra Group in Mumbai will serve as a city host for its Portfolio Night, scheduled to take place globally on October 30, 2025. The organisation also revealed that Google will be the global sponsor for this year's event.
Established in 2003, Portfolio Night is an advertising portfolio review program designed for young creative talent. The event is held simultaneously in dozens of cities, providing an evening of professional advice, networking, and recruitment opportunities.
The program includes a 'Portfolio Night All-Stars' component, a weeklong virtual session. Each city host selects one creative participant with the top portfolio to join. The selected All-Stars will collaborate in global teams on a brief from Google, attend seminars, and participate in recruiting sessions.
A panel with representatives from Google will evaluate the teams' final pitches. The winning team will be flown to New York to attend Creative Week in 2026. As global sponsor, Google's role will include participation in some local Portfolio Night events, as well as providing and evaluating the brief for the All-Stars program.
Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale in September. According to the announcement, opportunities remain for organisations in other cities to serve as hosts.
"What excites me most about Portfolio Night is its sheer global reach,” said Sheila Larkin, Head of Talent, Google Creative Lab. “Creativity knows no borders, and to be able to connect with aspiring talent from Auckland to Jakarta, New York to Shanghai, all on the same night – that's truly powerful. This partnership allows us to tap into diverse perspectives and fresh voices, which are absolutely essential for building products and experiences that resonate with everyone, everywhere."
The annual Portfolio Night event connects promising young talent with hundreds of international creative directors for mentorship and networking across global industry hubs. The gathering provides emerging professionals a pathway into advertising and related fields.
For participating agencies, the event serves as a recruitment opportunity for top candidates while raising their profile among peers.
“Portfolio Night is the only program of its kind that serves as a high-visibility opportunity for agencies, organizations, and creative professionals to give back to the industry by guiding the earliest steps of future copywriters, art directors, creators, and technologists,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity. “We’re grateful for the agencies and organisations who serve as hosts, and greatly appreciate the global support from Google that plays a key role in making it possible.”