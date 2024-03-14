Decathlon reveals new brand identity and logo

Decathlon, a global multi-specialist sports brand, is revealing its new purpose, to “Move People Through the Wonders of Sport,” and the strategy behind this bold new ambition to bring innovative and sustainable sport to everyone. As part of this evolution, the brand is unveiling its new brand, which includes a dynamic and forward-looking identity and the new “orbit” logo.
Since the beginning of its journey in 1976, Decathlon has believed in sports’ vital role in helping societies to be healthier and happier. And today, people need sport more than ever.
At the beginning of this transformation journey, Decathlon wrote its “North Star”, a long-term ambition to accelerate its mission for the good of societies and the planet. Guided by the North Star, a new purpose was born: Move People Through the Wonders of Sport.
Anchored to this purpose, the brand is adopting an ambitious global strategy, which encompasses an enhanced customer experience, a strong commitment to sustainability and an overall modernisation of the company. Core to the customer experience is an evolved brand introduced today.
Barbara Martin-Coppola, Decathlon’s Global Chief Executive Officer said, “Today marks a very special moment in both the history and future of Decathlon. Now more than ever, the world needs sport. It has a unifying power and can improve both physical and mental health. At Decathlon, we want to have a greater positive impact on humans, society and the planet by Moving People Through the Wonders of Sport. I am proud to be working towards the North Star - our guiding light and ambition - with our teammates. It’s been incredible to see our diverse community come together to celebrate what makes us special: enabling everyone to practise sport on their own terms. I am confident that our ambitious strategy, evolving our way of doing business, will ensure Decathlon leads the sector as a unique and trusted sports brand.”
The brand's new brand identity reflects its ambition while celebrating its past. Along with a dynamic blue, it now welcomes a new brand icon – “the Orbit” – expressing movement, the ambition to reach new heights, and circularity, at the heart of Decathlon’s sustainable business model.
It is unleashing the full potential of the brand to bring sport to everyone through a new and simplified brand portfolio with nine category specialists: Quechua (mountain), Tribord (water and wind), Rockrider (outdoor cycling), Domyos (fitness), Kuikma (racket), Kipsta (team sports), Caperlan (wildlife), Btwin (urban gliding and mobility) and Inesis (target), and 4 expert brands: Van Rysel, Simond, Kiprun and Solognac.
Moreover, Decathlon’s digital supply chain has been rethought with the best-in class tools and AI algorithms to enable accurate forecasting, assortment planning and stock parameters. This has already led to significant reductions in stock levels and many improvements, including decreasing transportation costs, carbon footprint and delivery time.
It is also embarking its customers on an immersive experience, including its 3D Shopping App on Apple Vision Pro in the U.S.
In the coming months, more than 1,700 stores around the world will be refurbished with a whole new setup, offering customers intuitive navigation, increased product visibility, engaging physical and digital displays, and an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere.