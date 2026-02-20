Deep Chhabria joins Netflix as APAC Creative Lead (Marketing Partnerships Creative)

Deep Chhabria has joined Netflix as APAC Creative Lead (Marketing Partnerships Creative), he said in a LinkedIn post announcing his expanded role.
“First in my bloodline to expand my role to become APAC Creative Lead (Marketing Partnerships Creative) at Netflix,” Chhabria wrote.
He has been with Netflix for several years, most recently serving as Creative Lead for India and as Creative Lead for India and Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong. In those roles, he worked on brand partnerships tied to titles including Stranger Things, Money Heist, Squid Game, Heeramandi and The Archies, collaborating with brands such as boAt, Oreo, Pepsi, Cadbury, Airtel, Tata Play, Starbucks, Maybelline and Spotify.
He also handled distribution partnerships with telecom and platform operators across India and Southeast Asia.
Outside Netflix, Chhabria is a tutor at Miami Ad School, where he teaches portfolio development, awards and copywriting. He is also a stand-up comedian and has performed in India and the United States, opening for Aziz Ansari and appearing on Comedy Central India.
Earlier in his career, Chhabria was Creative Director and Creative Partner at BBH India, working on accounts including Audi, Red Bull, Tinder, Discovery Plus and Tata Group brands
He also worked as a creative consultant with THAT Agency and held trainee roles at R/GA, Ogilvy & Mather and Saatchi & Saatchi in the United States.
Chhabria began his career as a copywriter at Grey Group in Mumbai, working on brands including Gillette, Nutella, Pantene and Indian Oil. He has also worked with MTV India and Pink Elephink.