Deepa Jatkar joins WPP OpenDoor as India Head

Deepa Jatkar has been appointed as the India Head of WPP OpenDoor, effective January 2025. She announced the same on her LinkedIn handle saying, “Excited to start the next chapter of my career journey as India Head-WPP OpenDoor. Here’s to building winning teams and driving meaningful impact.”
With over 15 years of experience in the advertising and media industry, Jatkar has previously served as Chief Growth Officer at Wavemaker for nearly two years before joining WPP OpenDoor.
Before that, Jatkar took a career break in 2022 to focus on her personal goal of community service, working with the Hi5 Youth Foundation, a non-profit organisation that runs basketball excellence programmes for government schools across India.
Her experience also includes roles at Meta, where she was Manager of the Global Business Group in the Agency Vertical. Jatkar has also held positions at MediaCom, where she worked for over eight years, culminating in her role as General Manager.
Throughout her career, Jatkar has developed communication strategies for brands, including Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, and Roche.