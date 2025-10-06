Deepika Padukone joins Experience Abu Dhabi as brand ambassador

Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, has named Deepika Padukone as its regional brand ambassador. She joins her husband, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who has represented the destination since 2023.
In her role, Padukone is expected to showcase Abu Dhabi’s cultural sites, attractions, and experiences to audiences in India and beyond. The campaign aims to highlight the emirate as a destination with a range of activities, from family-friendly attractions to adventure and leisure experiences.
Ranveer Singh said, “Abu Dhabi is the ultimate family hotspot. They have it all: culture, adventure, beaches, entertainment, you name it. I am incredibly proud to have shared this city with the world over the years, and what makes me even happier is that I now get to experience this journey with my wife, who joins in as a brand ambassador, Deepika. We are celebrating everything that makes Abu Dhabi so special, from its family-friendly attractions to the warmth of Emirati hospitality. It is a place where people come to create memories for life.”
Deepika Padukone added, “Travel is always more meaningful when it is with the people you love. Ranveer has explored and celebrated Abu Dhabi with so much passion over the last 3 years, and now I get to join him on this journey. I cannot wait to travel, explore, and experience everything this beautiful city has to offer, from its vibrant traditions to the warmth of being welcomed like family. Excited for what is ahead with Abu Dhabi!”
The brand plans to feature Padukone in upcoming campaigns through films and storytelling.