Deepika Padukone becomes the voice of Meta AI

Meta AI has introduced Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone as the first Indian voice in its lineup of AI-powered conversational experiences. The new feature allows users to interact with Meta AI using Padukone’s voice across the Meta AI app and Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.
Users can ask questions, get quick answers, learn new information, or have casual conversations with responses delivered through Padukone’s AI voice. The feature will also be available on Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 and Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses when they launch in India.
Speaking of the association, Deepika Padukone said, “Technology, as we know, is reshaping the future, and to be the first-ever voice of Meta AI in India is truly exciting! To be part of this innovative journey alongside other notable global voices is an incredible honour. Technology has the power to connect, inspire, and create unique experiences, and I look forward to being a voice that brings the magic of AI to millions across India.”
Additionally, the actor shared the news on her Instagram, writing, “Okay, so this is pretty cool, I think! I’m now part of Meta AI, and you can chat with my voice in English across India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Try it and let me know what you think!”
Meta said the voice-enabled experience is designed to make conversations with AI feel more natural and personal. The feature lets users perform everyday tasks like setting reminders, finding nearby restaurants, or getting travel and movie recommendations, using familiar voices that add warmth and personality to digital interactions.