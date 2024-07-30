Delhi HC orders Patanjali to remove ads claiming Coronil as COVID cure

The Delhi High Court has directed Patanjali Ayurved to immediately remove advertisements for Divya Coronil tablets claiming they cure COVID-19. This order came from a single-judge bench of Justice Anup Bhambhani, citing the ads as a public nuisance with potential for significant harm.
The case was brought by the Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS, Rishikesh, among others, who objected to misleading claims by the brand. The court found these ads violated statutory approvals and certifications from the Ministry of Ayush.
Justice Bhambhani's 55-page order gave Patanjali three days to remove the ads from websites and social media. If Patanjali fails to comply, platforms like Google, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) are required to take down the content within three days.
The High Court also barred the brand and its management from making similar claims about Coronil curing COVID-19 in any media including print, digital or electronic media until the case is resolved.