Delhi HC orders Patanjali to remove ads targeting Rooh Afza

The Delhi High Court has strongly criticised Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Foods for advertisements allegedly referring to Hamdard’s popular drink Rooh Afza as part of a ‘sharbat jihad,’ calling the comments shocking and “indefensible.”
Justice Amit Bansal, hearing the case, said the content “shocked the conscience of the court” and added, “I couldn’t believe my eyes and ears.” The court directed Patanjali to take down all such videos and advertisements immediately.
According to reports, the case was filed by Hamdard National Foundation (India), which accused Patanjali of trademark infringement, defamation, and disparagement. In the video cited in court, Ramdev allegedly claimed that profits from Rooh Afza were used to build “madrasas and mosques,” while funds from Patanjali’s rose sharbat supported “gurukuls and Patanjali University.” He likened it to what he called “love jihad” and “vote jihad.”
Representing Patanjali, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar assured the court that the content would be removed from all platforms, including social media. The court has directed Ramdev to file an affidavit within five days, committing not to make similar statements or issue related ads or social media posts in the future. The matter will next be heard on May 1.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Hamdard, emphasised that the remarks crossed the line of competitive advertising and amounted to hate speech, mentioning that it promotes communal division.
Hamdard has also requested a permanent injunction against such advertisements, Rs 2 crore in damages, and an official apology. The company has asked the court to direct the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Telecommunications to remove all objectionable online content.
This case follows previous legal challenges faced by Ramdev. In 2024, the Supreme Court initiated contempt proceedings against him over misleading claims in advertisements, prompting him and Patanjali’s MD Acharya Balkrishna to apologise and promise to avoid such actions in the future.