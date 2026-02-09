Delhi Khel Mahakumbh onboards Shikhar Dhawan as brand ambassador

The Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, an initiative of the Directorate of Education and Sports under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, has appointed former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as brand ambassador for its inaugural season.
The multi-sport event has been set up to promote grassroots participation and identify sporting talent across the capital. It is designed to bring together school- and community-level athletes and provide them with opportunities to compete and gain exposure.
Speaking on the partnership, Ashish Sood, Minister of Education and Sports, Government of Delhi, said, “The Delhi Khel Mahakumbh is envisioned as a transformative platform for talent and sports development. Shikhar Dhawan’s association as Brand Ambassador brings immense credibility and inspiration to the initiative, and integrates perfectly with our objective of grassroots development, encouraging widespread participation and identifying future sporting talent.”
Shikhar Dhawan said, “I feel extremely grateful and would like to thank the Government of Delhi and the Directorate of Education and Sports for this honour. The Delhi Khel Mahakumbh is a commendable step towards the growth of the sport in the region, which is brimming with talent and seeking the right opportunity and exposure. As a professional athlete myself, I understand the importance of getting a platform to showcase your talent and through my venture Da One Sports, I have been strongly committed towards creating a pathway and ecosystem for youngsters to achieve their dreams. Delhi has a rich legacy in Indian sports and I hope that through this association, I am able to inspire budding talent to believe in themselves and participate, contributing towards our vision of making Delhi the sports capital of the country.”
Anshita Gupta, CEO, Da One Group, added, “The Delhi Khel Mahakumbh is a landmark initiative by the Government of Delhi and the Directorate of Education and Sports, to strengthen the sports ecosystem of the state. It fills me with immense pride to see that, at Da One Sports, we are aligned with the government’s vision. We have always believed in providing structured talent development and high-performance avenues to create seamless pathways for aspiring athletes. We remain committed towards providing the optimum opportunity, exposure and support for emerging talent in the state.”
The Delhi Khel Mahakumbh will begin on February 13 and will be held across 16 venues in Delhi. Athletes from all 12 districts of the capital are expected to compete in