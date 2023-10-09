Dell, Titan and Samsung are India's most desired brands: TRA Research

Dell Laptops has clinched the title of the #1 Most Desired Brand of 2023 in TRA’s Most Desired Brands Report. This marks the third consecutive year that Dell Laptops has earned this recognition. Brands are ranked annually by TRA by interviewing more than 2500+ consumer-influencer respondents across 16 cities.
"In the dynamic world of consumer preferences, change is the only constant. At TRA Research, we understand the nuanced shifts in desires and aspirations that shape the market. TRA’s Most Desired Brands Report succeeds at capturing these evolving trends. We meticulously analyze the pulse of the consumer landscape, allowing us to curate a comprehensive list of the top 1000 most desired brands in India. This report not only reflects the current consumer sentiments but also illuminates the path forward for businesses, guiding them to create products and experiences that truly resonate with the hearts of the people," stated N. Chandramouli, CEO, of TRA Research.
Among the top 5 Most Desired Brands of 2023, Dell Laptops led the list of 1000 brands, followed by Titan Watches, Samsung Mobile Phones, Tata Salt, and Apple iPhone. The year witnessed the emergence of 121 new brands in the esteemed list of 1000 brands, highlighting the dynamic nature of consumer preferences. Some of the newcomers include Sugar Cosmetics, OLA E-Bikes, Karl International, and Aldo Footwears, among others.
Among the notable successes, Otto, a menswear brand, soared an impressive 723 ranks to secure the title of the Most Desired Menswear Brand of 2023, surpassing established competitors like Peter England. BoAT continued its dominance as the Most Desirable Audio type of equipment, Smart Wearables, and Earphones brand, while pTron claimed victory in the Headphones category. Sugar Cosmetics, a debutant, made a stunning entry and gained titles such as the Most Desired Cosmetics Brand, BB Cream, Lip Care, and Eyeliner Brand in its inaugural year in TRA’s Most Desired Brands.
Fashion, an industry that goes parallel to the term Desire, saw some prominent names like Madame in Womenswear, Levi’s in Casualwear, and Allen Solly in Formalwear listed among Most Desired Brands. Manish Malhotra’s Designer Apparel also made it to the list this year.
Among retail, Wow Momo’s became this year’s Most Desired Asian QSR. Popular brands like D-Mart (Hypermarket – Indian), Zara (Fast Fashion), Ikea (Home Improvement), Tata Zudio (Value Fashion), Starbucks (Café), and more lived up to their popularity, becoming the most desired brands in their category.