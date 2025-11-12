Deloitte India and AWS partner to boost cloud and AI adoption

Deloitte India and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement aimed at accelerating cloud and AI-led transformation across India.
Under the agreement, the company will become the global system integrator in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region to collaborate with the platform. As part of the partnership, the company will establish AWS agentic AI Lab, set up an AWS Centre of Excellence (CoE), and list its digital and AI solutions on AWS Marketplace. The company aims to expand its cloud business by 2030.
The collaboration builds on the company and the platform’s existing cloud and AI programmes in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. In India, the focus will be on developing industry-specific solutions for sectors such as financial services, public sector, energy, utilities, automotive, consumer products, manufacturing, conglomerates, and global capability centres (GCCs).
Vinay Prabhakar, Partner and Alliance Leader, Deloitte South Asia, said, “True transformation happens when organisations come together with a shared vision and complementary strengths. Through this expanded collaboration announced at Coalesce 2025, Deloitte and AWS are combining diverse capabilities and building a strategic framework that prioritises India-specific innovation, accelerates time-to-market and delivers co-created industry solutions. From financial services and the public sector to conglomerates and GCCs, our collaboration will help organisations grow with confidence and resilience, while shaping tomorrow’s opportunities through cloud and AI-powered innovation.”
The planned AWS Agentic AI Lab will focus on developing and delivering agentic AI solutions using Amazon Bedrock Agents and AgentCore.
A customer experience zone will also be launched at the Deloitte Centre for Innovation & Technology (DCIT) in Bengaluru. It will showcase cloud and AI solutions built on AWS technologies such as Amazon Bedrock, SageMaker, and Connect.
Deepak Kagliwal, Executive Director, Deloitte India, said, “As enterprises in India race to modernise operations, embrace AI and strengthen digital resilience, they need transformation partners who can deliver at speed and scale. Our expanded collaboration with AWS combines deep industry insight, proven cloud expertise and a robust execution framework. Together, we will deliver solutions that help organisations realise tangible value from accelerating migrations and SAP modernisation to integrating AI-driven industry applications.”
Praveen Sridhar, Head of Partner Business, AWS India and South Asia, added, “We are thrilled that this collaboration will help customers in India move faster, innovate smarter and drive meaningful value with agentic AI. With Deloitte, we are making it easier for enterprises and the public sector to adopt cloud-driven solutions that address real business challenges, whether it is improving customer service, streamlining operations or driving sustainable growth. The Deloitte AWS Centre of Excellence and the new AWS Agentic AI Lab will give organisations across India the tools and expertise they need to reimagine what is possible with AI on the cloud.”
The partnership is expected to play a key role in advancing India’s enterprise cloud and AI ecosystem, as both companies work to deliver scalable, industry-focused digital transformation solutions.