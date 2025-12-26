Deloitte India expands security partnership with Google Cloud

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to support cybersecurity services for Indian enterprises and public sector organisations.
Under the expanded arrangement, the firm will act as a premier partner, reseller and Managed Security Service Provider for Google Cloud in India. The collaboration focuses on cyber risk management by combining the firm’s security advisory services with Google Cloud’s AI-driven security tools.
Commenting on the partnership, Tarun Kaura, Partner, Deloitte India, said, “In an era where digital trust is the currency of businesses, our alliance with Google Cloud marks a significant milestone for the Indian market. By combining Deloitte’s deep industry knowledge and cybersecurity legacy with Google Cloud’s pioneering technology, we are building a resilient digital infrastructure for India. Deloitte’s advisory layer will also help ensure that Google Cloud’s security tools are deployed in line with Indian regulatory frameworks and mandates, simplifying compliance.”
The partnership is aimed at helping organisations design and operate security operations centres, migrate legacy systems to the cloud and adopt security-as-a-service models. The firm said this would allow companies to improve threat detection and response while reducing the need for large in-house security teams.
Anand Tiwari, partner at Deloitte India, said, “The reasons for this partnership are multifold. As organisations across India accelerate their digital transformation, they are facing a combination of challenges, including an AI-enabled threat landscape, rising expectations around data localisation and regulatory compliance, an acute cybersecurity talent gap and fragmented security tools that limit visibility. The partnership has been established to address these needs with an integrated, cloud-native security operations approach that uses AI to help defend against AI-enabled threats, consolidate security data and tooling and provide managed security services at scale.”
The collaboration will focus on deploying Google Security Operations, Google Cloud Cybershield and Google Threat Intelligence. The firm will use Google Security Operations to provide 24/7 managed detection and response services, while Cybershield will support cyber defence centres for government and critical infrastructure. Google Threat Intelligence will be used to identify potential threats before they affect client systems.
Speaking on the collaboration, Sandeep Patil, Head of Security Partners & Managed Services, Google Cloud, Asia Pacific and Japan, said, “Security is not an add-on; it is the foundation of all digital innovation. We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with Deloitte India. As a Premier Partner and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), Deloitte is well-positioned to operationalise our AI-first security platform for Indian enterprises. Together, we are committed to democratising access to nation-state grade security capabilities for organisations across the region.”
While Deloitte and Google Cloud have a global security partnership, the expanded collaboration is focused on India, reflecting local regulatory and data protection requirements. The collaboration targets sectors including banking and financial services, energy, manufacturing, consumer businesses and government bodies.
The partnership will also support compliance with Indian regulations, including guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, SEBI, IRDA and provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, as well as global frameworks such as the GDPR.
Jyoti Prakash, Head of Security Sales, Google Cloud, India, said, “The combination of Google Cloud security innovations and Deloitte’s strategic implementation capabilities creates a formidable defence stack. We are empowering Indian organisations with the ability to detect, investigate and respond to threats at the speed and scale of Google. This partnership helps to ensure that our most advanced tools, including Gemini in Security, are effectively adopted to reduce security team burnout and close the cybersecurity talent gap.”
The firm said the use of AI and automation is intended to shift security operations from reactive to proactive models, reducing investigation time and improving response to emerging cyber threats.