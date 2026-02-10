Deloitte India to launch low-code AI platform GenW.AI

Deloitte India is set to launch GenW.AI, a low-code platform developed in India to help enterprises build and deploy applications and AI agents. The platform will be officially launched at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi next week.
GenW.AI has been developed as a unified platform that can work with multiple large language models and integrate with existing enterprise systems. It will be available for deployment on-premises as well as on cloud infrastructure, allowing organisations to retain control over their data and intellectual property.
According to Deloitte, the platform is intended to support rapid application development and experimentation with AI while maintaining compliance and security requirements. It is designed to work across internal enterprise technologies and applications, enabling teams to build workflows, dashboards and AI-driven tools using low-code interfaces.
Nitin Kini, Chief Operating Officer, Deloitte South Asia, “Across industries, leaders are seeking practical ways to modernise operations, reduce backlogs, and unlock the potential of AI without adding complexity or cost. The market is shifting from large, bespoke programs to platform approaches that empower “fusion teams” of business and IT to co-create safely. CIOs and CTOs are increasingly prioritising speed of Innovation while also preserving the ability to meet compliance expectations, keeping data private, and avoiding brittle, one-off solutions. GenW.AI, a ’Made in India’ platform is built for this moment.”
The GenW.AI platform includes several components aimed at different enterprise use cases. These include tools for building applications, creating dashboards and visualisations, interacting with large language models, and designing AI agents through visual interfaces.
Dr. Jagdish Bhandarkar, Partner and Chief Disruption Officer, Deloitte India, added, “Enterprises today don’t just need tools. They need frameworks that let them move fast without increasing operational risk. The challenge isn’t about whether to adopt low-code or AI, but how to do so with guardrails, scale, and speed. GenW.AI enables teams to explore ideas and deliver solutions in a short timeframe, while maintaining the oversight that organisations expect. We see this as a step towards super charging innovation, with power in the hands of every employee. Domain experts can now solve their everyday problems with GenW.AI as an enabler.”