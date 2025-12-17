Deloitte India partners with Netcore Cloud to drive AI-led agentic marketing

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) and Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd. have formed a strategic alliance to work with enterprises on the adoption of what the companies describe as agentic marketing.
The collaboration brings together Deloitte India’s advisory and data services with Netcore Cloud’s marketing technology platform. The partnership is aimed at addressing challenges such as fragmented customer data, limited personalisation and slower decision-making across digital channels.
The partnership is expected to focus on helping organisations build connected marketing systems that use data and automation to manage customer engagement across platforms, including email, apps, web, messaging services and SMS.
Speaking about the partnership, Shashi Bharti, partner at Deloitte India, said, “Enterprises today are at an inflection point where marketing must evolve from intuition-led decisions to intelligence-led growth. Our alliance with Netcore Cloud enables organisations to embed AI and analytics at the core of customer engagement,transforming marketing into a proactive, predictive, and measurable business function. Together, we aim to help brands drive sustained value by making Agentic Marketing the blueprint for future-ready enterprises.”
Kalpit Jain, group CEO of Netcore Cloud, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Deloitte on a shared vision to redefine customer experience in the digital era. At Netcore Cloud, we’re building the foundation of Agentic Marketing, where intelligent AI agents drive autonomous, outcome-led engagement. Our AI-powered Agentic Martech Stack has evolved from predictive insights to agentic execution, enabling brands to automate decisions, unify customer touchpoints, and deliver adaptive, self-optimising experiences that learn from user behaviour in real time, powered by responsible AI. This alliance reinforces Netcore’s role as a trusted enabler helping enterprises blend innovation with governance.”
The companies said the alliance will initially focus on sectors such as retail, banking and financial services, consumer goods and travel, where businesses are seeking to improve customer retention and engagement.
Siddharth Gopalakrishnan, Chief Operating Officer at Netcore Cloud, said, “Our partnership with Deloitte marks a pivotal step in accelerating digital transformation for enterprises. Together, we will help brands deliver stronger ROI from marketing spends by leveraging an AI-first approach to engagement and conversions, driving incremental revenue while enhancing customer experience. As enterprises increasingly turn to agentic AI for growth, Netcore’s partnership ecosystem spanning global consultancies and cloud leaders ensures seamless transformation from strategy to scale.”
The partnership will begin in India and later expand to other markets in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East, and North Africa regions.